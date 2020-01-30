Neal Taylor Nature Center to host lecture on 'birding' in Santa Barbara County

012720 Coni Edick

Local birding expert Coni Edick will present a talk about Santa Barbara County bird species and where to locate them.

 Contributed Photo

Local nature expert Coni Edick will present a lecture on birding in Santa Barbara County on Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. The Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake will host the free educational talk. Light refreshments will be offered after the presentation.

Edick, who is the education co-chair with the Santa Barbara Audubon Society and a bird handler and shift lead with Audubon Society's Eyes in the Sky raptor education program, will explain how birding helps people to connect with nature. She will guide attendees on how to identify some of the seasons and local areas for finding birds.

According to Edick, her love affair with birds began in 2001 when she began volunteering at the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network, a local wildlife rehabilitation organization. Her "bird-in-hand” experience led to bird identification, then to birding in the field, then to nature interpretation with Eyes in the Sky, where she has been presenting live birds of prey since 2002.

For more information about Nature Center, visit www.clnaturecenter.org

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

