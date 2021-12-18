Natural History Museum of Santa Maria is ready for Christmas

Natural History Museum of Santa Maria docent Brennan Simpson places a custom-made Santa hat on the museum's T-Rex skull. Are Christmas tunes running through your head and on the radio day and night? Here's a museum short list of some of the top Christmas songs in the past 85 years.
"Winter Wonderland" — 1934; "White Christmas" — 1942; "Let it Snow!" — 1945; "Frosty the Snowman" — 1950; "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" — 1951; "Jingle Bell Rock" — 1957. Visit the museum this holiday season at 412 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria.