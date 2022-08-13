The Rotary Club of Santa Maria recently inducted their newest member, Nancy Crawford.
Nancy is a native Santa Marian and attended local schools before leaving the area to follow her career Air Force husband around the world as they built a family together before returning to Santa Maria in 2015.
When Nancy returned, she purchased the business she worked at as a college student and turned it into a growing national transportation brokerage firm. She also started another company, Care Connection Transport Services LLC which transports nonemergency medical patients throughout Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.