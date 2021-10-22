Two men who have contributed their time and money to make Santa Maria Valley a better place to live will be honored at the Celebrate Philanthropy luncheon Nov. 4 at the Santa Maria Country Club.
Tim Murphy and John Will were named the 2021 Celebrate Philanthropy honorees this week by organizing sponsor Santa Barbara Foundation and gold sponsor Santa Maria Times.
Celebrate Philanthropy recognizes individuals, couples or families who, through direct service or financial support, have demonstrated outstanding civic and charitable work to make the Santa Maria Valley a better place.
Murphy has volunteered with many organizations, including the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, a Santa Barbara Foundation spokeswoman said.
He also has donated his time and resources to such Central Coast nonprofit organizations as Jack’s Helping Hand, which provides assistance and programs for children with cancer and special needs.
For several decades, Will and the J.F. Will Co. have discretely made contributions to numerous projects that benefit community education, sports and recreation in the Santa Maria Valley, the spokeswoman said.
Will has provided cash and in-kind services to such organizations as the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, Santa Maria Police Council, St. Joseph High School, Santa Maria Public Library and Orcutt Branch Library, the Santa Maria Community Fireworks Show and several faith-based organizations.
Anyone can nominate someone for the Celebrate Philanthropy honor, and nominations this year were open from May 25 to Aug. 9 and facilitated by the Santa Barbara Foundation.
An independent committee representing Santa Maria Valley’s diverse communities ultimately selects those chosen for the honor.
2020 honoree Maggi Daane volunteered at Marian Regional Medical Center and Hancock College as well as several other organizations and projects.
The Nov. 4 luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Santa Maria Country Club at 505 W. Waller Lane.
Tickets at $35 are limited and will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis at SBFoundation.org/CPAwards.
Individuals and organizations interested in becoming a sponsor for the 2021 Celebrate Philanthropy honor can contact Jordan Killebrew at Jkillebrew@SBFoundation.org.
For more information about the awards and the foundation, visit SBFoundation.org.