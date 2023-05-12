‘Tis the season for scholarship awards.
In keeping with its longstanding tradition of supporting education, the Minerva Club hosted a ceremony on May 7, at their clubhouse, at which time they presented 13 graduating seniors from seven local high schools each with a $1,300 scholarship.
After being introduced by their respective school representative (a principal, counselor or teacher), the recipients took turns at the podium, telling the guests about themselves and their goals.
The students all had high academic achievements and impressive community involvement.
Several of them will be on the Hancock campus come fall. UC Berkeley, UC Santa Cruz, UC Irvine, UC Riverside and Cal Poly SLO are other college destinations for this group.
Scottie Ortiz, president of the Minerva Club Trust Fund board, pointed out that the club, in existence since 1894, has a history of honoring academic achievers.
“We are so happy to be able to grant these awards,” said Ortiz. The practice of recognizing high school academic achievers began in 1917 when the Minerva Club honored all of Santa Maria High school’s 49 honor students at a luncheon.
City Councilwoman Gloria Soto made inspiring remarks to the group, in both Spanish and English. She shared her personal history of being the child of immigrant farmworkers and of overcoming obstacles and jumping hurdles in her journey to get a college degree.
She cautioned the students “to remember the community that uplifted them,” and to give back when they could.
Eileen Hervey, the incoming president of the Trust Fund board, presided over part of the meeting and said, “I am thrilled to be part of this process. It is so rewarding to help young people.”
Among this year’s scholarship recipients onsite for the awards presentation were Carla Cardenas, Grace Gauthier, Carlos Gonzalez, Manual Gomez, Melissa Hernandez, Rubi Ordenas-Hernandez, Andrea Martinez, Emma Morse, Miresha Kae Namong, Gabriele Sassenberg, Sebastian Uribe, and Alysse Zimmerman.
Two of the seven high school representatives who introduced their applicants mentioned the negativity that teens often get. “They don’t deserve it,” said Pioneer Valley principal Shanda Herrera, an obvious cheerleader for her student body.
All school representatives spoke glowingly of the applicants they sponsored.
Delta High School Principal Nate Mass was particularly happy to report how hard Delta’s applicant worked to earn her award.
The Minerva scholarships are funded by the investment proceeds from a $250,000 bequest from an estate in 2000. Before that Minerva assisted students with smaller awards that were funded by cookbook sales and contributions from members.