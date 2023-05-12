scholarship recipients

City Councilwoman Gloria Soto (center) with Minerva Club scholarship recipients.

 Dottie Lyons, Contributed

‘Tis the season for scholarship awards.

In keeping with its longstanding tradition of supporting education, the Minerva Club hosted a ceremony on May 7, at their clubhouse, at which time they presented 13 graduating seniors from seven local high schools each with a $1,300 scholarship.

After being introduced by their respective school representative (a principal, counselor or teacher), the recipients took turns at the podium, telling the guests about themselves and their goals.

