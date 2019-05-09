{{featured_button_text}}
Minverva Club scholarships

Minerva Club Scholarship recipients for 2019 are shown during the awards celebration May 5 at the Minerva Clubhouse. Front row, from left: Martha Perez, Pioneer Valley High School; Malia Bullock, Valley Christian Academy; Naomi Lopez, Pioneer Valley; Osevia Lopez, Delta High School; Samantha Pereyra, Righetti High School; Karen Perez, Righetti; Savannah Aragon, Righetti. Back row, from left: Theresa Souza, St. Joseph High School; Alison Magni, Pioneer Valley; Alejandra Ramos, Orcutt Academy High School; Diego Reyes-Leon, Santa Maria High School; Selina Perez, Santa Maria; Samantha Lopez, Santa Maria.

The Minerva Club of Santa Maria awarded 13 scholarships, in the amount of $1,200 each to graduating seniors from seven accredited high schools in the Santa Maria Valley, at its annual Scholarship Awards Celebration on May 5 at the Minerva Clubhouse. The event included a speech from Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido,.

The 2019 scholarship recipients were:

• Delta High School: Osevia Lopez

• Orcutt Academy: Alejandra Ramos

• Pioneer Valley High School: Naomi Lopez, Martha Perez, Alison Magni

• Ernest Righetti High School: Savannah Aragon, Samantha Pereyra, Karen Perez

• Santa Maria High School: Samantha Lopez, Selina Perez, Diego Reyes-Leon

• St. Joseph High School: Theresa Souza

• Valley Christian Academy: Malia Bullock

Academic achievement, personal character and community involvement is among the criteria considered in selecting the recipients of these scholarships for students planning to attend an accredited institution of higher learning.

Organized in 1894 by 25 pioneering women, the Minerva Club is a cultural and educational society whose motto is “Higher Knowledge and Better Morals.” Through the efforts of its members, the club was responsible for establishing the first library in the Santa Maria Valley. The scholarships are funded through a trust fund established by a bequest of $250,000 from the Maxine and Burns Rick estate, which designated that investment proceeds be used for scholarships awarded to graduates of accredited high schools in Santa Maria Valley. 

