The Minerva Club of Santa Maria awarded 13 scholarships, in the amount of $1,200 each to graduating seniors from seven accredited high schools in the Santa Maria Valley, at its annual Scholarship Awards Celebration on May 5 at the Minerva Clubhouse. The event included a speech from Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido,.
The 2019 scholarship recipients were:
• Delta High School: Osevia Lopez
• Orcutt Academy: Alejandra Ramos
• Pioneer Valley High School: Naomi Lopez, Martha Perez, Alison Magni
• Ernest Righetti High School: Savannah Aragon, Samantha Pereyra, Karen Perez
• Santa Maria High School: Samantha Lopez, Selina Perez, Diego Reyes-Leon
• St. Joseph High School: Theresa Souza
• Valley Christian Academy: Malia Bullock
Academic achievement, personal character and community involvement is among the criteria considered in selecting the recipients of these scholarships for students planning to attend an accredited institution of higher learning.
Organized in 1894 by 25 pioneering women, the Minerva Club is a cultural and educational society whose motto is “Higher Knowledge and Better Morals.” Through the efforts of its members, the club was responsible for establishing the first library in the Santa Maria Valley. The scholarships are funded through a trust fund established by a bequest of $250,000 from the Maxine and Burns Rick estate, which designated that investment proceeds be used for scholarships awarded to graduates of accredited high schools in Santa Maria Valley.