Rick Stollmeyer, co-Founder and CEO of MINDBODY, will be the keynote speaker at the EconAlliance Annual Dinner/Future Forum on Thursday, Nov. 8 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton. Reception will be at 6 p.m. with dinner and program at 7 p.m.
Stollmeyer, in a presentation entitled "Software Changing the World: Tech Drivers & Demands" will be providing his perspective on the global competitiveness of the Central Coast. He will talk about the ever-growing importance of tech skill-building for personal/career survival, i.e. “Is software really ‘eating the world’ and is coding really ‘the new literacy?'"
Also presenting will be Richard M. Swanson, Jr., regional director of the Pacific South Network in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration. A final highlight of the Future Forum program will be the EconAlliance Innovation Award presentation.
Seats for the EconAlliance Annual Dinner and Future Forum program are $85, with tables of eight at $750. Reservations may be made at: www.eventbrite.com/e/econalliance-annual-dinner-future-forum-tickets-50967596453.
Call 805-345-0688 or email initiatives@EconAlliance.org for event or reservation questions, or more information.