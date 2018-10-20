About 550 students took home free pumpkins recently during Mary Buren Elementary School's traditional pumpkin giveaway.
As part of the community tradition that has been going on for years, the Almaguer family arranged the pumpkins on the school’s front lawn. The family grew the pumpkins locally.
“Every contribution is hugely valued, but none that produce a strong sentimental emotion as the donation of hundreds of pumpkins,’’ said interim Principal Maria Gonzalez. “The joy of picking a pumpkin, big or small, and carefully delivering it home for decoration or to be cooked into wonderful empanadas or pies creates a wonderful memory for all of our students.’’