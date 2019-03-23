A love for animals recently led Mary Buren Elementary School students in Guadalupe to donate funds to the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.
The Bobcat Student Council, which organized the community service fundraiser, managed to raise a little more than $1,000. Coins were collected in classrooms, the students voted where the money should go, and the needy animals won.
“Instilling the importance of giving back in our students is so important because as they grow they are learning to become citizens of their community and of the world," said Jesse Sanford, teacher and student council adviser. “I’m super proud of the excitement and passion with which our students worked to raise the money for the Humane Society, and it was awesome to see how excited the kids were to meet one of the dogs and hear what the impact of their donation would be.’’
A Humane Society representative and a dog named Apollo received the check earlier this month at the school.