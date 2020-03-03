Los Prietos Boys Camp serves Solvang Senior Center members

Under the guidance of Mr. Yoshi Sim, four young men from Los Prietos Boys Camp’s Culinary Program served a delicious Asian themed dinner to 65 hungry center members and guests on Feb. 12.
The evening started off with a lovely corn-chicken chowder and flaky rolls, followed by the main course of tender chicken breasts, Japanese vegetables and a mild, tasty tuna Sushi roll. The luscious berries and crème topped dessert was the perfect way to end this extraordinary meal. Every component of the meal was prepared in the Camp’s kitchen the morning of the event.
This is the third year that the boys from Los Prietos Boys Camp have hosted a dinner night for the Center, having originally started as a service project with the Rotary Club of Solvang. Not only does this evening serve as an excellent opportunity for these young men to build both their culinary and social skills, but it also serves as an opportunity for members to make an important impression upon them. It is a fantastic multigenerational experience that both the boys and members continue to talk about long after the evening is over.
Dinner nights at the Center are not just about breaking bread, they are also about celebration, friendship and surprises. The February dinner night was no exception as Charles and Evelyn Cathcart, new Center members, celebrated the anniversary of their first date. Additionally, two gals who graduated from King City High School in Salinas Valley during the 1950s that hadn’t seen each other since, reconnected as they found they were both new transplants to Solvang.
You have free articles remaining.
Thank you to Mr. Yoshi Sim and the Los Prietos Boys Camp Culinary team for another wonderful meal. Additional thanks to the Rotary Club of Solvang for support of this fantastic project.
Solvang Senior Center is located at 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. To find out more about the Center's programs and services call (805) 688-3793 or visit www.solvangseniorcenter.org
Longtime resident of Atterdag Village in Solvang Erling Grumstrup celebrated 100 years this month.
The Solvang Rotary Club held its annual Santa Ynez Valley Beautification Awards program on Feb. 18 at the Alisal Ranch Grill. Owners, managers and representatives of outstanding local commercial, residential and public properties that had been built, remodeled or renovated during the 2019 calendar year, were honored.
Solvang tourism numbers down slightly in January; seasonal trend, coronavirus, Chinese tariffs among issues
On the tail of what some describe as a successful fourth quarter, including a closeout 2019 Julefest celebration which brought droves of new v…