Los Prietos Boys Camp serves Solvang Senior Center members

Under the guidance of Mr. Yoshi Sim, four young men from Los Prietos Boys Camp’s Culinary Program served a delicious Asian themed dinner to 65 hungry center members and guests on Feb. 12.

The evening started off with a lovely corn-chicken chowder and flaky rolls, followed by the main course of tender chicken breasts, Japanese vegetables and a mild, tasty tuna Sushi roll. The luscious berries and crème topped dessert was the perfect way to end this extraordinary meal. Every component of the meal was prepared in the Camp’s kitchen the morning of the event.

This is the third year that the boys from Los Prietos Boys Camp have hosted a dinner night for the Center, having originally started as a service project with the Rotary Club of Solvang. Not only does this evening serve as an excellent opportunity for these young men to build both their culinary and social skills, but it also serves as an opportunity for members to make an important impression upon them. It is a fantastic multigenerational experience that both the boys and members continue to talk about long after the evening is over.