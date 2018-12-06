Community members are invited to see more than 100 crèches and join in the interfaith celebration "Light the World — Community Celebration of the Nativity" on Saturday and Sunday.
Participants include the Central Coast Chordsmen, Coastal Voices, Orcutt Academy High School Choir, Righetti High School Madrigals Choir, St. Andrews United Methodist Church Bell Choir, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Santa Maria Stake Combined Choir & Friends.
The events will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 908 Sierra Madre Ave., south of Allan Hancock College. The crèches will be on display both nights from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
“This family-friendly, community performance and celebration of the Nativity is a way for families and friends to capture the spirit of the Christmas season. We invite the entire community to join with us as we enjoy this inspiring, interfaith event,” said Darren Hulstine, President of the Santa Maria Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
On Saturday, the program host will be Glenn Morris, organist will be Leslie Sullivan and chorist will be John Chamberlain. Bob McGee will direct the Central Coast Chordsmen, and Allen Smithson will direct the Orcutt Academy High School Choir.
The Community Celebration of the Nativity Combined Choir and Friends will perform with John Chamberlain and Juliann Hemphill directing, Leslie Sullivan on piano and Ted Isaacson on violin and organ. Ken Dalebout of the High Council, Santa Maria Stake, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will give the benediction. Chamberlain will direct "Hallelujah" from “Messiah” by George Frideric Handel.
On Sunday, the program host will be Steve Lavagnino, Santa Barbara County 5th District Supervisor. Sullivan will be the organist; Chamberlain will be the chorister. Scott Davis of the St. Andrew United Methodist Church will direct The Bells of St. Andrew, Matthew Ringer will direct the Righetti High School Madrigals, and Margaret Nelson will direct Coastal Voices accompanied by Julean James.
The Community Celebration of the Nativity Combined Choir and Friends will perform with Chamberlain and Hemphill directing, Sullivan on piano and Isaacson on violin and organ. Zach James will give the benediction. Chamberlain will direct "Hallelujah."
After each concert, which includes about 50 minutes of music, refreshments will be served and attendees will be invited to view the crèches. Admission is free. For further information, contact Darren Hulstine, 805-878-0633, or dhulstine@gmail.com.