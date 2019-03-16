Tony Martindale’s image “La Purisima” won first place in the digital category at a recent meeting of the Santa Maria Camera Club.
Other winners in the category were “Sunrise at 38,000 Feet,” by Chuck Uebele, second place; “Gone Fishing,” by Uebele, third place; and “Togue Ponds,” by Greg Doudna, honorable mention.
The club holds a competition meeting on the third Wednesday of each month in the Activity Theater at Merrill Gardens, 1350 Suey Road, in Santa Maria. Images are judged in several categories. Theresa Gringas was the judge in January. She is a commercial photographer in Santa Ynez and recently had a show at the Ann Foxworthy Gallery at Hancock College titled “Drepung Gomany Monastery’s Sacred Arts Tour.”
The winner in the large color prints category was “Mongolian Eagle Hunters,” by Ted Maddux. Second place was Janine Bognuda’s “Betta Not Get Too Close”; third was Nyla James’ “Too Cold to Fly”; and honorable mention was Elaine Calvert’s “River Ice.”
Martindale’s “Lost Love” took first place in the monochrome prints category. Second was “Sundowner” by Maddux; third was “Chevron” by Jim McKinniss; and honorable mention was “Faith” by Scott Clark.
In the small prints category, “Ready to Launch” by Clark took first. “The Hero” by Robert Ginn took second; and “Blue-Eyed Kathleen” by Ginn took third.
The club also has a program meeting on the first Wednesday of each month. Club members go on photographic field trips lasting a day, a weekend or more. On one Saturday each month, some members get together for an informal chat about photography.
The club invites anyone who is interested in photography to come to its meetings. Contact Richard Russ at 805-489-3095 or rruss12@gmail.com to confirm meeting date and location and for help getting into the gated community. More information is also at santamariacameraclub.org.