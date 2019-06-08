On May 21, the La Graciosa 4-H Club had its last community meeting for this year. During this meeting, 4-H members elected new 2019-2020 officers and adult community leaders. The new Club Officers elected and Community Leaders are:
Club Officers: Mackinzie Urquhart, president; Addison Sanders, treasurer; Estelle Schofield, healthy living; Carson Sorheim, vice president; Kylie Gray, secretary; and Aubrey Sanders, sergeant-at-arms
Community Leaders: Alissa Urquhart, community leader; Kristin Sorheim, record book advisor; Cindy Guggia, enrollment and treasurer; Megan Senter, co-community leader; and Lissa Collins, officer advisor.
We also had other events that we have been a part of this month.
For our last fundraiser of the year, we had a Silent Auction. During the silent auction 4-Hers brought desserts to be sold and members bid on them. The highest bidder took the dessert home. This event taught 4Hers how silent auctions work.
Outside of community meetings, 4-Hers are continuing to prepare their animals for the Santa Barbara County Fair on July 10-14. For those 4-Hers who were planning on bringing birds to the fair, they are instead bringing informational poster boards, recipe menu posters, art and other crafts.
We are looking forward to the Awards Ceremony at the end of this month, where members will be awarded for their record books and project level testing. All and all, it has been an amazing 2018-2019 year for the La Graciosa 4-H Club.