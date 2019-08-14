Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People (PHP) board of directors has elected Karen Bowker as board secretary at their July meeting. Bowker has served on the PHP board for the past three years.
She is currently the branch manager/vice president of First Bank in Solvang, and previously a business banker at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust for 15 years.
Bowker has been actively involved in community service work, serving as a Solvang Rotary Club member for the past 10 years and a board member of the Solvang Chamber of Commerce.
Prior to joining PHP as a board director, Bowker was a member of the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition governing board.
Bowker is a resident of Buellton where her partner John Sanchez also serves as a city council member. They have a combined five adult children and nine grandchildren.
For more information about PHP's mission, visit www.syvphp.org.
Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People (PHP) has hired Kristen Stewart to fill the position of brand and marketing manager.