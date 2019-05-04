VENTURA — Kaleidoscope, a camporee for Junior, Cadette, Senior and Ambassador Girl Scouts (grades 4 to 12) returned for a weekend full of tent camping, skill challenges, workshops, SWAPs, songs, games, a Cook-off, Saturday evening program, and an All-camp Service Project. Occurring every other year, approximately 1,300 girls and adults gathered in Santa Barbara County this past weekend for fun-filled times with their sister Girl Scouts. This year’s theme was, “Mission: I’m Possible.”
Leading up to this highly anticipated weekend, troops plan and practice their outdoor skills for months in preparation. Girl Scouts brought SWAPs, or small keepsakes for exchanging with new friends, in order to trade with one another and decorate their hats, lanyards, and vests. In addition to traditional Girl Scout camp activities such as Flag Ceremonies and SWAPs, girls participated in skills challenges and workshops including fire-building, lashing, knot-tying, orienteering, and Dutch Oven one-pot cooking.
Girls were able to form “patrols” in order to participate in various skills challenges, including Camping, Compass and Map Reading, Fire Building, First Aid, Flag Ceremony, Kim’s Game, Knots, Lashing, Mega-Challenge (backpacking), Survival and a Take Action Project display, each of which earned patrols points towards a goal.
Workshops were also offered as a large part of Saturday’s activities, which included crafts, skills, cooking, songs and games, topped off by an evening program full of songs and skits performed by fellow Girl Scouts.
Sunday morning, a Cook-off competition ensued where girls were able to show off their camp cooking skills. Judges observed as girls prepared the food and built their fires, cooked their dishes, presented them to the tasting judges, doused the fires and cleaned up their stations. Teams were evaluated based on their teamwork, sanitation skills, and ability to work safely. The final food products were then ranked by taste appearance, for which the top three teams were awarded in each category.
This event wouldn’t have been possible without the help of our phenomenal volunteers that dedicated their time.
For the full Kaleidoscope itinerary and a break-down of the skills challenges and workshops that were offered, visit www.girlscoutsccc.org/en/activities/outdoor-camp-program/kaleidoscope.html