The 100 year-old Rotary Club of Santa Maria recently welcomed a new member, Jorge Chavez, CFO of the family business La Tradicional Ice Cream Shop in the La Joya Plaza Shopping Center in Santa Maria.
Jorge is married with two children and has lived in Santa Maria since 2011. He enjoys spending time with his family and when time away from work allows, he enjoys hiking. Jorge is a member of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.
He looks forward to following the Rotary motto “Service Above Self” as he joins fellow Rotarians in their volunteer work.