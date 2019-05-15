A wonderfully talented group of thespians from Jonata Middle School and Santa Ynez High School entertained members of the Solvang Senior Center, along with the thespians’ families, on May 10 at the Center.
With the main dining hall transformed into a mini theater, 45 attendees enjoyed a very entertaining version of the play “Hamilton-Act 1” edited and directed by 13-year-old Emma Sedehi, who was first introduced to the production by her teacher.
The cast and crew, which consisted of youngsters ranging from ages 9-14, worked on the production for over four months and raised money to purchase their period costumes and props through countless bake sales.
Their passion and commitment to the project was very apparent as they presented a compact version of Alexander Hamilton’s life through 1.5 hours of nonstop singing, dancing and wardrobe changes.
The wonderful afternoon of entertainment was offered to the Center as a means of giving back to the community -- a special gift to seniors. Many of the cast members are also members of the Kickers soccer team and are familiar with the Valley’s seniors and centers as they have helped with food service at monthly dinner nights.
Unsurprisingly, they performed song and dance with as much enthusiasm as they served food and played soccer.
The Center would like to recognize and thank this wonderful group of young thespians for this special gift of time, talent and thoughtfulness: Emma Sedehi, Lily Dominquez, Bella Duarte, Miranda Harridge, Alyssa Sedehi, Ashley Holbrook, Saira Fernandez, Sierra Freedman, Ben Freedman, Anna Sell, Tori Holbrook, Genesis, and Mackenzie Navarro.
Additionally, a thanks go out to the supportive group of parents who are fostering the idea of giving back to their community at such a young age. Their joyous energy made a lasting impression on a group of very appreciative and deserving folks.
Next stop … Broadway!