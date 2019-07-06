Jack’s Helping Hand’s thirteenth annual barbecue was, once-again, a sold out and wildly successful fundraiser. On July 11, the community gave more than $580,000 to Jack’s Helping Hand (JHH), a local nonprofit organization dedicated to filling the unmet needs of local children and young adults with cancer or special needs.
“It is the generosity and support of this community which makes it possible for Jack’s Helping Hand to enrich and support the lives of these children and their wonderful families,” said Bridget Ready, JHH Founder and mother of baby Jack for whom the organization is named. “I know that all of these children and their families inspire us and have true grit, and that these children demonstrate that grit to us daily as they give their all just to be kids; to walk, to play, to make friends, and perhaps of most importance, to enjoy the lives they lead. We thank you”
Over 90% of the proceeds benefit JHH programs including the Assistance Program, an invaluable resource that helps provide special treatments, services, expensive equipment and transportation to children with special needs and their families. Other JHH programs that benefit from the event include the Mommy and Me Little Swimmers program, Water Warriors, the countywide Adaptive Toy Lending Libraries, and the Little Riders equine therapy program.
More than 650 guests attended the fundraiser at Santa Margarita Ranch, which included a barbecue buffet and entertainment from The Rebootz 805. Seasoned auctioneer Jim Settle returned to host the live auction. Local families shared their family’s personal stories and how JHH has assisted in their journey, including Cal Poly student Evan LaLanne who was injured in a fall from Bishop’s Peak in 2016. Evan has since been able to continue his education and remain physically active with paralympic skiing.
Founded in 2006, Jack’s Helping Hand, Inc. is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families of children with cancer and special needs. It has established and provided community programs that enable and empower families, professionals and the broader community to meet the unique and unmet physical, mental and medical needs of special children and young adults who have not yet reached the age of 21. For more information, please call 805-547-1914 or visit www.jackshelpinghand.org.