U.S. Air Force Airman Tristan J. Hall has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Hall is the son of Lisa R. Jay, of Santa Maria, and Mike D. Hall, of Paso Robles, and brother of Bailey W. Hall, of Santa Maria.
He is a 2015 graduate of Righetti High School.
* * *
U.S. Air Force Airman Kendra Jackson has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Jackson is a 2015 graduate of Nipomo High School.