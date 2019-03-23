U.S. Air Force Airman Rodaysha G. Canton has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Canton is the daughter of Robert Canton, of Nipomo, and Sheira Belardo, of Houston, Texas. She is the sister of Shelis Canton, of Nipomo.
The airman is a 2018 graduate of Nipomo High School.