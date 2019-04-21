Local organizations INCLUSION SYV and the SYV Community Action Alliance, will host the second in a series of conversations on immigration and human rights on Saturday, May 11, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s-in- the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.
Led by acclaimed author and speaker Reyna Grande, the conversation entitled “An Immigrant’s Story - The Price of the American Dream” will be revisited.
According to Grande, the immigrant experience is the American experience, yet is becoming more difficult than ever for asylum seekers and the foreign-born population living in the United States.
Grande, who walked across the border as a 9-year-old girl, will read from two of her novels, and give insight to the immigrant experience, the trauma of family separation, and the high price that immigrant families pay for a shot at the American Dream.
Born in Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico, Reyna was two years old when her father left for the U.S. to find work. Her mother followed her father north two years later, leaving Reyna and her siblings behind in Mexico. In 1985, when Reyna was going on 10, she entered the U.S. as an undocumented immigrant to live with her father.
She went on to become the first person in her family to graduate from college. Reyna holds a B.A. in creative writing and film and video from UC, Santa Cruz. She received her M.F.A. in creative writing from Antioch University.
Grande is the author of four critically acclaimed books including her best-selling memoir, The Distance Between Us (Atria, 2012). Her essays and op-eds have appeared in The New York Times, Buzzfeed, and CNN, among others. She has received an American Book Award, the El Premio Aztlán Literary Award, and the International Latino Book Award.
To attend, RSVP at inclusionsyv@gmail.com by May 8. Wine, cheese, and conversation will be shared immediately following the presentation.
INCLUSION SYV is an organization dedicated to building a safe, respectful, equitable, and inclusive community. The mission of the SYV Community Action Alliance is to facilitate the convergence of neighbors and networks that stand against discrimination and take action to affirm and protect civil, political, and human rights for all. For more information about these organizations, visit their respective websites at www.inclusionsyv.org and www.syvcommunityactionalliance.org.