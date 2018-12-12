Dr. Tom Thompson and Peter Burgett were recognized by the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society during a luncheon on Dec. 6 at the Radisson hotel in Santa Maria.
About 260 people attended the 2018 Humane Heroes luncheon "to recognize the powerful relationships between people and animals and to raise needed operating funds for the animal shelter," said Sean Hawkins, executive director of the humane society. "Almost $85,000 in unrestricted operating funds were contributed by guests who participated in the organization’s largest fundraising event for the year."
According to Scott Hennessee, KCOY News Anchor who hosted the Humane Heroes Luncheon, “this year in particular has been filled with tragedy and triumph for animals and people and the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society has cried and celebrated right along with the community. Today we want to celebrate the heroes among us who have worked to improve the lives for both animals and people – both in the community and at the Humane Society.”
“Animals are an inextricable part of our lives and I was so honored to be a part of the Humane Heroes Luncheon for the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society,” said Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley. Dudley was the keynote speaker for the luncheon, and she shared the story about her deeply personal connection that her dog, “Oh Be Joyful,” has had with her family.
Local companies who supported the event include Hub International, Santa Maria Times, Allan Hancock College, Boehringer Ingelheim and Rabobank. Other elected officials who joined in the celebration included Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino and Santa Maria City Council Members Michael Moats and Etta Waterfield, Santa Barbara County Supervisors Joan Hartman and Steve Lavagnino, and Santa Barbara County Sherriff Bill Brown.
Thompson, or "Dr. T." as he is called, received the "Humane Hero Award." A Central Coast veterinarian and a graduate of UC Davis College of Veterinary Medicine in 1971, he opened Adobe Animal Hospital and owned it until 2005. Since his “retirement” from private practice, Dr. T has been performing high-quality, high-volume spays/neuters for Santa Barbara Humane Society, Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Ojai Humane Society and C.A.R.E.4Paws Mobile Clinic. He has been the primary surgeon at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society for the last three years. The best estimate is that Dr. T has performed over 65,000 spays and neuters in this community, preventing the untold suffering of hundreds of thousands of puppies and kittens!
Burgett, a Vietnam-era Marine Corps vet who has volunteered at the humane society since 1986, contributing 6,656 hours of service, was presented with the "2018 President’s Award" at the luncheon. In spite of being 71 years old, Peter works for just about every organization in Santa Maria. In the last year alone, Peter has volunteered over 4,500 hours volunteering for the Santa Maria Library, California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara Sheriff, Civil Air Patrol and the Santa Barbara County Animal Services. According to Burgett, his “favorite place to volunteer is right here at the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society!”
Hawkins shared his vision of the future for animals and people in Santa Barbara County with the guests gathered at the luncheon. According to Hawkins, “We have made much progress toward ending dog and cat overpopulation in our communities. In Santa Barbara County, operating high-quality, high-volume free and reduced cost spaying and neutering clinics for dogs and cats has largely kept litters of homeless puppies and kittens from arriving by the thousands in our animal shelters.” Programs like “The Big Fix” and “Chrissy’s Fund” provide free spaying or neutering and even veterinary medical care to dogs and cats in income-qualified families. The Humane Society also now spays or neuters over 200 dogs and cats each month through the Gary & Lyn Hock Spay & Neuter Clinic.
Hawkins continued, “The Humane Society’s programs and services will help and heal more than 6,000 dogs and cats this year, saving the lives and preventing suffering of thousands of animals each year, yet there is more work to be done. We continue to transfer homeless dogs and cats from Santa Barbara County Animal Services so healthy, adoptable pets are not euthanized in our community.
"The organization is deeply grateful to the guests who attended the 2018 Humane Heroes Luncheon to celebrate the organization’s success and to contribute financially to continuing vital programs to save the lives of innocent animals and to help people who care about and love their pets."