Scholarships generated by the Patch were recently awarded to more than 40 area high school students who worked on the agritourism project at Los Flores Ranch.
The project raised $13,000 in scholarships for students in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District who collectively contributed 2,814 hours to the project this past season.
The project allowed students to gain hands-on industry experience in nearly every aspect of sustainable crop production — from land preparation and irrigation management to marketing and sales. Students also had the opportunity to engage in three different forms of involvement —outreach, work days and student board.
With career technical education and community betterment at the forefront of this event’s values, the Patch provided 85 students with opportunities to gain knowledge in nearly every step of vegetable and specialty crop production working hand in hand with plant science, agribusiness and agricultural leadership pathways, according to Panther ag teacher Tyler Dickinson. By collaborating, these students created a corn maze, pumpkin patch, educational exhibits, and many seasonal fall attractions for the community, Dickinson added.
Students also ran educational workshops with more than 600 elementary school students during their field trips.
The Patch was created as partnership between the ag students, the city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and Betteravia Farms.
Through the outreach component of the project, students promoted the mission of the Patch and gained support from the following local businesses: Guadalupe Hardware Company, Greka Oil, All About Ag, Ramsey Asphalt, Helena Chemical, Santa Maria Seeds, Walmart, Plantel Nurseries, Dignity Health, Cal Coast Irrigation, Action Club of Santa Maria, BMW and Volkswagen of Santa Maria, Toyota and Honda of Santa Maria, Ag Rx, Simplot, Freshkist, CoastHills, Alco Harvesting, and many more sponsors.
The following students received scholarships: Aracely Hernandez, Madison Elier, Jennifer DeLeon, Juliet Martinez, Lidia Hernandez, Merissa Salinas, Bree Perales, Jessica Segundo, Celeste Morales, Perla Camarillo, Katie Guzman, Evelyn Barajas, Iceis McNutt, Nick Vasquez, Sergio Segura and Efren Santos.
These students also received scholarships Mireya Ortiz, Elizabeth Lopez, Marina Cuevas, Eroz Rivas, Vanessa Tomayo, Evelyn Pacheco, Iry Lucero, Roberto Perez, Baileigh Ruiz, Elizabeth Pantoja, Emily Hurtado, Taliah King, Tania Salinas, Morgan Revelez, Miguel Perez, Francheska Cabeliza, Eldaine Estacio, Abel Garcia, Dora Gurrola, Hannah Limon, Moises Novoa, Noel Peinado, Sebastian Pinon, Ramon Santos, Marc Cabeliza and Luke Zaragoza.