Imris Curry, of Santa Maria, was named to the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2018 fall semester.
Curry is in the computational mathematics program.
Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for the dean's list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.4 they do not have any grades of Incomplete, D or F; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, enrolls about 19,000 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs.
* * *
Nevada Menchaca, of Santa Maria, a senior majoring biology, was among 1,751 undergraduates named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Kentucky, College of Arts and Sciences, in Lexington, Kentucky.
To be included on the List, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.60 GPA.
College of Arts and Sciences represent all Kentucky counties, 46 states and 26 countries.
* * *
Benjamin Dana, of Nipomo, was one of more than 300 University of Dallas undergraduate students named to the fall 2018 honor roll for earning a semester GPA of 3.0 to 3.49. Dana is majoring in business.
The University of Dallas, located in Irving, Texas, is a Catholic university.
* * *
Los Olivos native Sean Cummings, a graduate of Midland School, earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College.
This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted and have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.
Founded in 1882, Whitman College, in Walla Walla, Washington, is home to approximately 1,500 undergraduates.
* * *
Krissie Miranda, of Santa Maria, is among 174 student-athletes who achieved Clarion University Golden Eagle scholar-athlete status, marking the second straight year that more than half of them, 51 percent, earned this distinction
To become a Clarion scholar-athlete, student-athletes must achieve one of the following: earn a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher; attain a 3.2 GPA or higher in two consecutive semesters, in the previous year's spring semester and this year's fall semester; or, as a freshman or first-year transfer student, achieve a 3.2 GPA in the fall semester.
Miranda is a junior.
* * *
Jennifer Reyes Leon, of Santa Maria, has been accepted for admission to Luther College for the 2019-20 academic year. Reyes Leon has been awarded the dean's scholarship.
Luther College is a national liberal arts college located in Decorah, Iowa.
