Shelby Rose Mohler of Santa Maria, a freshman studying Pre-Nursing, has made the Fall 2018 Dean's List at Missouri Valley College. The requirements are a 3.3 or higher grade point average.
MVC offers over 30 academic programs, study abroad program, extracurricular activities, and many athletic opportunities. The most popular majors include education, agribusiness, nursing and criminal justice.
Emily Heath of Lompoc, a senior studying Aircraft Systems, has been named to the Fall 2018 Dean's List at LeTourneau University. The Dean's List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.
LeTourneau University is a comprehensive Christian polytechnic institution.
Miles McCormack of Los Olivos has received an Honorable Mention from College, a 4-year private liberal arts college in central Kansas. To receive an honorable mention, students must earn a grade point average of 3.25 to 3.54.
McPherson College offers more than 20 bachelor's and preprofessional programs with curriculum that emphasizes entrepreneurship and career-focused education.