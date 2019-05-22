Los Olivos native Sean Cummings participated in commencement proceedings at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, on Sunday, May 19. A graduate of Midland School, Cummings graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in Environmental Humanities from Whitman.
Krissie Miranda of Santa Maria, was named to the dean's list for the spring 2019 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. To earn placement on the dean's list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 grade point average.