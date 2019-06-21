{{featured_button_text}}

Ethan Clardy, of Santa Maria, has received his Bachelor of Arts in Kinesiology from Whitworth University. Located in Spokane, Wash., Whitworth is a private liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian church. The university, which has an enrollment of more than 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

