Ethan Clardy, of Santa Maria, has received his Bachelor of Arts in Kinesiology from Whitworth University. Located in Spokane, Wash., Whitworth is a private liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian church. The university, which has an enrollment of more than 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.
