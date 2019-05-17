College for Kids is offering a range of summer classes for youth through the Community Education program at Hancock College. From cooking to sewing to chemistry, there’s something fun for everyone.
College for Kids classes provides children ages 4 to 18 with entertaining and enriching learning experiences. Summer classes run from June 10 through Aug.1. College for Kids classes meet Monday through Saturday and students do not receive grades.
This summer, College for Kids will continue to provide its popular dance classes, including ballet, hip-hop and jazz. Other classes allow children to learn and build new skills, including Sewing for Kids, Cooking for Kids, and Taste of Spanish, an introductory Spanish-language course.
Summer science classes include Chemistry in the Kitchen; a class that helps develop baking skills while teaching children basic chemistry skills. STEAM Fun combines science, technology, engineering, art and math by challenging students to complete several projects and activities built around a “Desert Island Challenge” theme.
Other available classes include tennis, an arts and crafts workshop, math camp, creative journaling and more.
Registration for College for Kids summer classes is ongoing. To view a schedule of classes, visit www.hancockcollege.edu, click “Class Search,” then select “Summer 2019” and “Community Service/Fee-Based.”
Admission and registration forms are available online at www.hancockcollege.edu/communityeducation. Parents and guardians can also register in person at the Community Education building (Building S) at the college’s Santa Maria campus. Students are encouraged to register at least two weeks before the class start date to avoid class cancellation. For more information, call 1-805-922-6966 ext. 3209, or see the online schedule of summer Community Education classes at www.hancockcollege.edu. Printed copies of Community Education classes offered this summer have been mailed out and are also available at all campus locations.