For the third year in a row, the Allan Hancock College Foundation is giving community leaders the chance to get a first-hand look at the college’s operations, programs and services through its Community Ambassador Program.
The Community Ambassador Program provides an in-depth introduction to Hancock through workshops with various academic departments and campus organizations and is designed specifically for community leaders and business executives who have a desire to learn more about the college and its mission.
This year’s ambassadors will meet on campus for six half-day sessions beginning in August 2019 and ending in July 2020. Each session will highlight a different area of the college. Ambassadors will also receive exclusive access to the college’s special events and activities, including tours of the prestigious Public Safety Training Complex at the Lompoc Valley Center, the state-of-the-art industrial technology classrooms and labs on Hancock’s Santa Maria campus, the Pacific Conservatory Theater (PCPA) and more.
Community Ambassadors are selected through an application and interview process. To view a tentative schedule or apply for the program, visit the Allan Hancock College Foundation website at www.hancockcollege.edu/foundation. The first session is scheduled to begin Aug. 15. Applications are due by July 31.
There is a non-refundable application fee of $25. Applications can be mailed to College Advancement, 800 S. College Drive, Santa Maria, CA 93454. For more information, contact Natalie Rucobo at 1-805-925-2004 or at nrucobo@hancockcollege.edu.