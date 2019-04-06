The Hancock College Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Club took a three-day legislative trip to Sacramento last month.
On the first day, they met with Mel Machado, director of member relations at Blue Diamond Growers, who gave the club an overview the operation and career advice.
The following day was filled with legislative visits, beginning with the California Farm Bureau Federation headquarters. Here, students were given an overview into the work that the its legislative staff tackles.
Next, the club had a meeting with Secretary Karen Ross at the California Department of Food and Agriculture headquarters, where students got the chance to individually introduce themselves and tell her their career goals.
Ross described her career background and answered questions.
Then, it was on to the Capitol to meet with Assemblywoman Monique Limon and Sen. Hannah Beth Jackson.
The final day centered on Ag Day. The theme for this year was “Centennial Celebration: 100 Years of Agriculture Leadership.”
Multiple booths were set up highlighting the different areas of agriculture in the California, and students got a glimpse of the various commodities and agricultural organizations in the state.