Pennywise the dancing clown led a band of monsters through the streets of Old Town Orcutt on Saturday afternoon.
The title character from Stephen King’s horror novel "It," and movie of the same name, brought fellow "It" character Georgie, Chucky from the movie "Child’s play," a creepy doll, anime character Deku and video game character Nugget to roam the streets and invade more than 15 businesses along Clark Avenue and its side streets.
It was all part of the annual Trick or Treat Old Town Orcutt day.
Pennywise, aka Cody Westbay, an Orcutt native and Santa Maria High School employee, brought his five children Mia (Nugget), Isaiah (Deku), Jordan (Chucky), Jackson (Georgie) and Ella (creepy doll) for a fun afternoon of trick-or-treating.
“It took about an hour to get each of the kids ready,” said Westbay. “I glued fake fingernails onto my retainer to create the fangs and it took a while to get the makeup right.
“We do this every year, but you’ve got to get here early because some places run out of candy pretty quickly," he added. "We get to meet a lot of people and support our community and it’s my job to embarrass my kids whenever I get the chance.”
Witches were joined by pirates, superheroes, sharks and other monsters as hundreds of people took part in the event.
“We’ve been doing this for the past five years,” said Mark Steller, the owner of the Old Town Market and outgoing president of the Old Orcutt Merchants Association. “We provide a safe, daytime place for parents to take their kids on the Saturday before Halloween.
"Last year we had about 500 kids take part, most are under 8 years old, and I’m expecting even more this year," he continued.
“We’ve had about 50 or 60 kids lined up waiting for candy. We’re the only place that gives out full-sized candy bars, and that makes us very popular.
"And this is a great community event," Steller added. "We get to meet new people, they get to meet their local merchants, and we get to show that there are some big things to do in our small community.”
“It’s fun watch these little kids get so excited. They are so shy,” said Pam Homan at The Talk of The Town Salon. “We’ve been part of this since it began, and we love seeing the kids and all their cute costumes.”
“The kids are having a great time,” said Ashley Williams. “We’ve been to lots of houses — my girls are calling the businesses 'houses.'”
Williams brought her daughters Mary Poppins (actually 5-year-old Lily) and Minnie Mouse (2-year-old Kaylee).
“This is fun, yeah,” said Kaylee Williams.
There’s no limit to the creativity for young and old alike.
Santa Maria’s Vicki and John Mitchell came as pirates. Their three daughters came as the three "Hocus Pocus" witches and brought their young witch children.
“It’s fun. We’re corny, but we have a good time,” said Vicki Mitchell.
“This is really for our four grandchildren,” said John Mitchell. “Now we’re going to get on our ship and get out of here.”