Great California ShakeOut hits City Departments

The recent “Great California ShakeOut” caused hundreds of City of Santa Maria employees to drop, cover and hold on for 30 seconds and then assess their preparedness. To prepare for serving the community in a disaster, a drill at the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) emphasized communication, resource coordination, and documentation.
All 10 departments participated in the 10th annual statewide earthquake drill on Oct. 18. Employees determined what might fall during a real earthquake, so as to secure or remove hazards. They evacuated offices to designated outdoor meeting areas, accounted for everyone, and discussed observations.
“Drills remind us what we need to be ready to do, and that’s important because the next earthquake could happen any day,” Public Information Manager Mark van de Kamp said.
“The San Andreas Fault is 40 miles to the northeast, close to Cuyama, and lesser known faults run throughout the Santa Maria Valley. Everyone has to take responsibility for having a plan for reacting to a disaster.”