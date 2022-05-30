Parents, grandparents and friends joined together for graduation festivities this month at Little Shining Stars Preschool at Pioneer Park.
The children ran and played and laughed and entertained those gathered with a rambunctious and funny program.
"What made my heart the happiest was watching my 35 year-old son, Kevin Gee, the father of my two grandsons, lean in for huge hugs from the two preschool teachers, Ms. Laurel and Ms. Biggs," Elizabeth Gee said. "They were his preschool teachers 30 years ago! Those ladies have taught countless children to sing and dance and learn, and gave them endless hours of joy and innocence. Their dedication and love for these children has not wavered in 30-plus years.
"My son Kevin is a local strawberry grower, and chose to live his life in Santa Maria because of the small town feel that Santa Maria still offers us all," Gee continued. "Life is short. Seeing my son and two grandchildren standing with Ms. Laurel and Ms. Biggs in a beautiful park on a sunny day in Santa Maria exemplified the incredible community that we live in."