Rona Barrett Foundation to present first-ever Giving Heart Award to Susan Weber
When you give your heart, sometimes it comes back you -- in like form.
The Rona Barrett Foundation will present their inaugural "Giving Heart Award" to longtime volunteer Susan Weber at the organization’s Big Band Ball II benefit on Saturday, Oct. 6 at the Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Family Center. The Big Band Ball II will feature a reception, dinner, live auction and music by the legendary Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra.
"We've never given an award before," explains Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Rona Barrett. "I’m happy that Susan is being honored with our first-ever Giving Heart Award. The award recognizes her years of philanthropy to various community organizations, including her 18-year tenure as a director of our nonprofit that focuses on affordable housing and services for seniors.”
Though this is an inaugural award -- meaning there will be more awardees in the future -- Barrett says she can't promise it will be an annual one. "When we feel that it's necessary, we will award another. And it's not just local, we're looking at people who make a difference everywhere."
Lavender bonds
According to Weber, after working in banking in Santa Barbara for five years, she relocated to the Santa Ynez Valley in 1978 to work in the newly opened Santa Ynez Valley Savings, which was later renamed Los Padres Bank.
That's where the two met 30 years ago.
"I was in financing at that time. Rona was a client; she had her lavender business."
That was the beginning of what Weber calls a very close friendship built on shared beliefs and values.
"Rona and I have been buddies ever since," said Weber.
Impressed by Weber's business acumen, good heart, not to mention her achievement serving as the first woman on Los Padres Bank's board, Barrett said she asked Weber to be on the Foundation's board in 2000. And without pause, Weber accepted.
"My father used to say, 'if you have an extra nickel and don't need it, give it to someone who does.' And that's the kind of individual Susan is," Barrett said. "Susan has a wonderful heart."
To-date, Weber remains the longest standing foundation member, having participated in the development of the Golden Inn & Village (GIV), the foundation’s affordable housing campus for low-income seniors in Santa Ynez, and continues to advocate for seniors-in-need, according to Barrett.
"Her knowledge of financing and ability to gather the financial forces to build, has been critical," said Barrett.
Heart to Heart
Weber said her father-in-law was diagnosed with Alzheimer's at an early age, 55, and became the first resident at the Friendship House.
"To care for these individuals is near and dear to my heart," Weber said, as she continues to help the Foundation create Phase 2 of the GIV, Harry’s House, a home for those needing Alzheimer’s and assisted living care and senior affordable housing.
Having already served 10 years as chief financial officer, and 18 years as an active vice president and board member, Weber says her favorite part of volunteering with the Rona Barrett Foundation is the planning aspect. "I really love planning for future projects and supporting Rona," she said.
Weber said she is a little overwhelmed but very excited since receiving the news about the award at a recent board meeting. "I was completely surprised. It's something I'll cherish for the rest of my life."
Weber, who retired from financial services in 2016, has given her time and resources to numerous civic organizations, which include serving on the board for the Stewart Gildred YMCA and Solvang Theaterfest.
To purchase tickets online for Rona Barrett Foundation’s fundraiser, visit ronabarrettfoundation.org or call 805-688-8887.
This report was compiled by Lisa André. You can reach her at landre@leecentralcoastnews.com. Follow her on Twitter @LAndréSYVNews