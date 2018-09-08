Tidbits
Library plans free screening of 'Only the Brave' -- The Santa Maria Public Library will screen the 2017 movie "Only the Brave," rated PG-13, at 5 p.m. Monday in Shepard Hall. The event is free and no tickets are required.
The film is based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a group of elite firefighters, led by "Supe" Eric Marsh (played by Josh Brolin), who risk everything to protect a town from a historic wildfire in Prescott, Arizona.
Seating is limited and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Free freshly popped popcorn will also be served.
Movie night is sponsored by the Friends of the City of Santa Maria Public Library Department.
The library, located at 421 South McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call the Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
City introduces new portal for council, committee information -- In a bid to make it easier for the public to access important information, Santa Maria has introduced a new website portal that connects the community to public meeting agendas, minutes and videos, as well as similar material for various city boards, commissions and committees.
With the portal, residents can use the calendar to find an upcoming or previous public meeting, subscribe to email updates about meetings, view meetings organized by type, watch meeting videos, search the city’s resources for specific topics and read council agendas and minutes.
Email addresses of those who had previously requested to receive City Council agenda updates have been imported into the new system. Those individuals will continue to receive updates until they unsubscribe.
During the transition, the city will discontinue its previous method of sharing information about City Council meetings. In the near future, the existing boards, commissions, and committees websites also will be phased out.
The portal is within Santa Maria’s website (www.cityofsantamaria.org) and can be accessed directly by visiting cityofsantamaria.civicweb.net.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact the City Manager’s Office/Records-City Clerk Division at 805-925-0951, ext. 2307.
Walk-in Live Scan services offered on Wednesdays -- The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is accepting “walk-ins” for Live Scan fingerprinting at both the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara stations.
No appointment will be needed for service on a first-come, first-served basis between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. every Wednesday, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
Appointments can still be made for service between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday by calling 805-934-6175 for the Santa Maria Station and 805-681-4357 for the Santa Barbara Station.
The Live Scan fingerprint stations assist the public with pre-employment fingerprinting and can transmit fingerprints to the California Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Those getting Live Scan fingerprints must bring a Live Scan request form completed by the agency or person requesting the fingerprinting, photo identification, such as a state ID card or driver’s license or a passport and cash for the fee.
Checks and credit cards are not accepted, and the fingerprints can’t be processed without the documents.
With a billing number, the cost is $7. Without a billing number, the cost is $39 for the Department of Justice, $56 for the Department of Justice and FBI and $81 for the Department of Justice and FBI for jobs related to children.
For more information about Live Scan service, call the phone numbers listed above or visit www.sbsheriff.org/home/fingerprinting/.
Utilities Department awarded Green Business Certification -- The Santa Maria Utilities Department has been awarded Green Business Certification through a county program that recognizes local businesses for becoming more environmentally sustainable.
Organized as a public/private partnership by Santa Barbara County, the Green Business Program is comprised of local government, special districts, nonprofits, utility companies, waste haulers and chambers of commerce.
To qualify for certification, the Utilities Department took steps to conserve water and energy, such as making more environmentally friendly purchasing decisions and installing a drought tolerant landscape around the department's administration office.
In addition to its recent certification, the department has been a partner of the Green Business Program for many years, assessing local businesses to determine if they meet the requirements to earn certification.
For more information, call 925-0951, ext. 7270.
Phase 2 of utility art box project complete -- The city of Santa Maria has announced the completion of Phase 2 of its utility box art project by five local artists.
Recently, mini-murals with scenes inspired by the community were hand-painted by five local artists -- Autumn Jennings, Angelina LaPointe, Frank Dominguez, Laura Lozano and Ruben Espinoza -- and chosen by a panel of 13 judges to paint on traffic signal utility boxes along Betteravia Road, west of Highway 101.
The second phase was developed by the city with the support of the public-private partnership between the City of Santa Maria Community Development Department and local sponsors. The city expressed its appreciation to five local sponsors that supported the project: Diane and Kieran Adam, Tri W Enterprises Incorporated, Santa Maria Arts Council, People for Leisure And Youth Inc. (PLAY Inc.) and BMLA landscape architecture.
The first phase of the Utility Box Art Project was completed in April 2017 when four local artists beautified utility boxes along Main Street.
It is unknown when Phase 3 will take place, as there is currently no funding available.
Aspiring artists are encouraged to watch the Recreation and Parks Department’s Facebook page for the next call to artists.
The newly painted boxes will be added to the city’s Public Art Map on the city’s website.
City Twitter page available -- The city of Santa Maria has created a City Twitter page at www.twitter.com/City_SantaMaria.
Content focuses on the wide variety of city services, programs,and opportunities. The Twitter page supplements city news releases, which are posted on the city’s website at https://www.cityofsantamaria.org/news.
For more information, call 925-0951, ext. 2372.
Adult coloring program in Los Alamos -- The Los Alamos Branch Library is offering a new adult coloring program on the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
The coloring activities are designed to relieve stress and provide a creative and artistic outlet for adults of all ages. Participants are offered a choice of designs to color and all materials are provided for use during the program. A similar coloring program at the Santa Maria Public Library has been a success since its introduction 17 months ago.
Sign-ups are not required for this free program. Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Los Alamos Library.
Call the library, at 405 Helena St., to confirm dates and times.
Library hours are 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 344-1025 or 925-0994, ext. 8562.
Guadalupe library offering coloring program for adults -- A new coloring program for adults, sponsored by the Friends of the Guadalupe Library, continues at the Guadalupe Branch Library from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month.
The free coloring activities are designed to relieve stress and provide a creative and artistic outlet for adults of all ages. Participants are offered a choice of pictures to color, and all materials are provided.
Sign-ups are not required, but seating is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Attendees are encouraged to call the library to confirm the dates and times.
The library, located at 4719 W. Main St., Suite D, in Guadalupe, is open 12:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 343-1405 or 925-0994, ext. 8562.
After-school homework help offered -- The Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St., is offering free after-school homework help for grades K-6 from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No appointment is necessary.
Elementary school students will be assisted by volunteer tutors in completing homework assignments or practicing skills for improved mastery, according to the library. Participating students will also have access to Chromebooks, computers, study aids, databases and will be introduced to online tutoring options students can use at the library and at home.
Homework help is also available at Cuyama, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Orcutt library branch locations. For more information, call 925-0994.
This program is provided with funding assistance through the Santa Maria Public Library Foundation.
For branch locations, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.
For more information, call Dawn Jackson, Library Youth Services, at 925-0994, ext. 2319.
Library receives photograph display -- The Cuyama Valley's history is now represented in a series of historical photographs displayed in the Cuyama Branch Library.
Thanks to the research and efforts of two longtime residents, Jane Slama and John Mackenzie, eight photographs from local family archives have been located, reproduced, enlarged and donated for permanent display. The photograph series dates from the 1920s to the present and reflects eras in Cuyama’s history, including homesteading, ranching, farming, oil discovery and community activities.
The donors hope that the collection will inspire other local residents to search their family archives and donate historical photographs to enhance the display.
The photograph series adds to the Cuyama library’s local history collection of books, newspaper and magazine articles, and the Cuyama Valley living history DVD series that Slama and Mackenzie recorded and donated in 2015. In the DVD series, 24 longtime Cuyama inhabitants talk about their history and past experiences in the valley, its changes and its diverse community. The DVDs are available to library users outside of Cuyama Valley via interlibrary loan request from any library branch.
To view the historical photographs, visit the Cuyama library Mondays from 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. or Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m. The Cuyama Branch Library is located at 4689 Highway 166.