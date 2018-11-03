The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County welcomes four new members to its board of trustees: Pediatric gastroenterologist Dr. Helen John-Kelly; community leader Betsey von Summer Moller; Santa Maria Times Publisher Cynthia Schur and marketing executive Ian Stewart.
The all-volunteer board will help oversee the Foodbank’s ongoing efforts to provide healthy food and nutrition knowledge to residents throughout Santa Barbara County.
“These new board members bring important skills and experience to the Foodbank,” said Board Chair Vibeke Staal Weiland. “We look forward to working with them to continue our mission of ending hunger and transforming the health of Santa Barbara County through good nutrition.”
Prior to joining Santa Barbara's Pacific Children’s Gastroenterology practice in 2012, John-Kelly attended Madras Medical College in India and completed her pediatric internship and residency in New York, as well as a fellowship in pediatric gastroenterology at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. As a pediatric gastroenterologist, Dr. John-Kelly understands the importance of food security and good nutrition in children’s health.
“My interest in the Foodbank began after the invitation to speak on obesity and food at The Lark restaurant in 2015,” said John-Kelly. “Chef Jason held a demonstration after my talk, which was an eye-opening experience to several local families.” She added, ”Teaching children and families how to cook and eat nurturing food is what sets the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County apart from other organizations that provide food for those in need.”
Community leader and philanthropist von Summer Moller has been a Santa Barbara resident since 2003 and has a long history of community service, including serving on the board of The Lobero Associates and the Montecito Education Foundation, and assisting with fundraising for The Crane School.
“I am interested in helping the Foodbank because in addition to giving people food, the Foodbank is teaching and educating people about nutrition,” said von Summer Moller.
Publisher Schur, who has worked with newspapers for over 30 years, is president and publisher of Lee Central Coast Newspapers which includes the Times, Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. She joined the board to help with the Foodbank’s nutrition education programs in North County.
"Through board participation I hope to further support the Foodbank's effort to expand food literacy in North County," said Schur.
Ian Stewart, vice president of marketing at Deckers Outdoor Corp., oversees the UGG brand and has held marketing positions with several major brands as well as serving as marketing director for the nonprofit Surfrider Foundation.
"It's an honor to join the board and be able to work with the team on building the Foodbank brand in Santa Barbara. Their mission of turning 'hunger into health' is something that I truly believe can transform lives in our community, and I am excited to help raise awareness of all the work the Foodbank does to make this a new reality," he said.
Added Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin, “The depth of business, media, marketing and healthcare experience our new members bring will help us take the work of the organization to the next level in moving Santa Barbara County from hunger into health.”