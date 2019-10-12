Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. brought home a bronze medal this year from the 33rd annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF), held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver on Oct. 5. The GABF is the world’s largest commercial beer competition that recognizes the most outstanding beers produced in the United States.
According to Jaime Dietenhofer, founder/owner of Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., the competition itself comprised of 107 beer categories covering 174 different beer styles, and the Valley brewery’s flagship beer and top seller "Hoppy Poppy IPA" won the bronze in the English IPA beer-style category.
“I am so proud of our brewing team," Dietenhofer said of their third year in-a-row medaling. "They consistently put forth award-winning products year after year. It is a testament to the amazing team we have at Figueroa Mountain.”
Figueroa Mountain was awarded for the Santa Barbara County region, while neighboring Ventura County's MadeWest Brewing Co. took home a silver medal for their Madewest Standard blonde ale, according to GABF results.
The competition consisted of beer made by 2,295 breweries from across the nation, with entries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Judging took place over the course of three days, with an international panel of 322 judges from 18 countries.
For more GABF competition information, including the 2019 winners list and photos, visit GreatAmericanBeerFestival.com.
