Fess Parker family celebrates 20-year anniversary of Rhone-focused label, Epiphany

After celebrating 30 years last years in the wine industry, Fess Parker has more to salute – the 20th anniversary of Epiphany, their Rhone-focused winemaking label of Santa Barbara County. To commemorate the occasion, Epiphany will celebrate throughout the year with customers and wine club members by releasing anniversary-specific labels, Grenache Rosé in magnum, and hosting special events at its tasting room in Los Olivos.
“It’s a happy milestone for us, to get to celebrate not just 20 years of focus on the Rhone varietals that make Epiphany’s wines best in class, but the quality of grapes from our family estate that make our emphasis on single-vineyard wines possible,” said Eli Parker, co-owner of the Fess Parker Family Portfolio and Epiphany’s founder and former head winemaker.
Co-owner Ashley Parker Snider said that just having celebrated the 30th anniversary of Fess Parker Winery last year, Fess Parker is reflecting on how far they have come as a winemaking family in Santa Barbara County.
“Epiphany has always been rooted in the thrill of discovery – whether you’re trying Counoise for the first time or experiencing Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvedre in a whole new way,” said Parker Snider.
To learn more about Epiphany wines and upcoming celebratory events, visit https://www.epiphanywineco.com/.
Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyards has announced the hiring of new Director of Business Development RaeLynn Zenzius.
As “Dry January” wraps up for some of us, it’s time to seek out some new sips. Good thing that change and evolution seem to be the name of the game these days in the Santa Ynez Valley’s food and wine scene.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.