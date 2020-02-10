Fess Parker family celebrates 20-year anniversary of Rhone-focused label, Epiphany

After celebrating 30 years last years in the wine industry, Fess Parker has more to salute – the 20th anniversary of Epiphany, their Rhone-focused winemaking label of Santa Barbara County. To commemorate the occasion, Epiphany will celebrate throughout the year with customers and wine club members by releasing anniversary-specific labels, Grenache Rosé in magnum, and hosting special events at its tasting room in Los Olivos.

“It’s a happy milestone for us, to get to celebrate not just 20 years of focus on the Rhone varietals that make Epiphany’s wines best in class, but the quality of grapes from our family estate that make our emphasis on single-vineyard wines possible,” said Eli Parker, co-owner of the Fess Parker Family Portfolio and Epiphany’s founder and former head winemaker.

Co-owner Ashley Parker Snider said that just having celebrated the 30th anniversary of Fess Parker Winery last year, Fess Parker is reflecting on how far they have come as a winemaking family in Santa Barbara County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Epiphany has always been rooted in the thrill of discovery – whether you’re trying Counoise for the first time or experiencing Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvedre in a whole new way,” said Parker Snider.