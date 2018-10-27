October is Disability Awareness month. In honor of that a consortium of local agencies worked together to honor employers who hired people who have a disability and the employees they hired.
The event took place at the Centeno Hearing Room in Santa Maria. The event was planned by the Department of Rehabilitation; Tri-Counties Regional Center; Path Point; Goodwill; LOVARC; Transitions Mental Health; Achievement House and VTC. All of these agencies help to place young people (aged 16 and up) and adults into jobs in our local community.
Master of Ceremonies, Braden Pivirotto, of the Department of Rehabilitation, spoke about the theme, which was “America’s Workforce: Empowering All.” He stated one in five people have a disability and one in four have a mental health diagnosis at some point in their life. Almost 100 percent of the aging population have at least one disability. Yet, people with a disability are the most underemployed in our nation. Santa Maria employers are doing a lot to change that statistic, said Ruth Jackson, counselor with the state Department of Rehabilitation.
The guest speaker was Joey Hickox, the owner of the Santa Maria Chick-Fil-A. He stated that he gave Juan Quintero a chance although he was deaf. It turned out to be a great decision and now other employees are learning to communicate in some combination of English/Spanish and Sign Language. Hickox spoke of the core values an employee must possess which have nothing to do with having a disability.
Each agency that serves people with disabilities picked two companies to honor. They included ACMS (crossing guard company); Dr. Costerelli; Doc Bernstein’s Ice Cream; RATP; Albertsons on McCoy; Segura Security; Radisson Hotel; Home Goods; Santa Maria-Bonita School District; AL&S; Mob Armor; RBI Attorney Services; Wal-Mart Lompoc; LOVARC and their contract on Vandenberg Air Force Base.
A special award was given to Robert Cook and Dan Reynolds who are with Behavioral Wellness. They work with young people aged 16-24 who have a mental health diagnosis and who want to work.
Joey Carroll from Tri-Counties Regional Center spoke about internships that are available to young people who have an intellectual disability. Employers are often amazed at the skills and loyalty a person with an intellectual disability brings to an organization.
Team Manager Nelly Emerson, of the Department of Rehabilitation, ended the event by thanking everyone for their contribution to a world where everyone has an equal opportunity at employment.