Elinor "Jane" Conley celebrated her 100th birthday on March 2 at Marian Extended Care of Santa Maria with her nieces Ann Conley Smith and Sally Conley, who traveled from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, nephew Eddie Conley, of Scottsdale, Arizona, and cousin Tony Quinn, of Sacramento.
Also attending were many of her Sisters of St. Francis friends.
Conley was happy to see many of her former co-workers from Santa Maria High School, along with many other special guests and friends.
Everyone sang "Happy Birthday" and enjoyed refreshments and birthday cake.
Mayor Alice Patino presented Conley a 100-year birthday certificate from the city of Santa Maria.
It was a beautiful celebration, hosted by dear friends Sister Pius and Carole Veatch.
Later that evening, Conley enjoyed dinner at the Santa Maria Inn with a sip of Champagne.