Buellton Eggstravaganza 07

Last year, Cali and Arianna stopped to say hello to the Easter Bunny at the annual Eggstravaganza presented by the Solvang Parks and Recreation Department and Buellton Recreation at River View Park.

 Lindsey Drewes, Contributor

Why wait for Sunday to hunt for Easter eggs? Hosted by the Solvang Parks and Recreation Department and the Buellton Recreation Center at River View Park, the public is invited to attend the annual Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m.

The egg hunt and festivities in Buellton will offer kids the chance to play games, seek out the 10,000 eggs hidden, and win prizes. An adult egg hunt will follow after kids have filled their baskets. Walk, ride your bike, and come early for parking.

The Easter bunny will be there too, so don't be late.

