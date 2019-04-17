Why wait for Sunday to hunt for Easter eggs? Hosted by the Solvang Parks and Recreation Department and the Buellton Recreation Center at River View Park, the public is invited to attend the annual Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m.
The egg hunt and festivities in Buellton will offer kids the chance to play games, seek out the 10,000 eggs hidden, and win prizes. An adult egg hunt will follow after kids have filled their baskets. Walk, ride your bike, and come early for parking.
The Easter bunny will be there too, so don't be late.
Buellton Eggstravaganza 06
Hundreds of children line up in front of their parents to await the start of the annual Eggstravaganza held Saturday at River View Park in Buellton.
Lindsey Drewes, Contributor
Buellton Eggstravaganza 07
Last year, Cali and Arianna stopped to say hello to the Easter Bunny at the annual Eggstravaganza presented by the Solvang Parks and Recreation Department and Buellton Recreation at River View Park.
Lindsey Drewes, Contributor
Buellton Eggstravaganza 08
Buellton Eggstravaganza 09
Buellton Eggstravaganza 17
Kids gather to open the plastic eggs they collected at the annual Eggstravaganza held Saturday at River View Park in Buellton, where more than 10,000 treat-filled eggs were hidden in the grass.
Lindsey Drewes, Contributor
Buellton Eggstravaganza 01
Buellton Eggstravaganza 02
A sign directs children to the egg hunts for their age groups at the annual Eggstravaganza held Saturday at River View Park in Buellton.
Lindsey Drewes, Contributor
Buellton Eggstravaganza 03
Buellton Eggstravaganza 04
Lucca and JoAnna pose for a photograph just prior to the start of the children's egg hunts at the Eggstravaganza held Saturday at River View Park in Buellton.
Lindsey Drewes
Buellton Eggstravaganza 05
Parents wait in line to take photographs of their children with the Easter Bunny at the annual Eggstravaganza sponsored by the Solvang Parks and Recreation Department and Buellton Recreation at River View Park.
Lindsey Drewes, Contributor
Buellton Eggstravaganza 10
Buellton Eggstravaganza 11
Children race across the grass of Buellton's River View Park in search of more than 10,000 Easter eggs at the annual Eggstravaganza on Saturday.
Lindsey Drewes, Contributor
Buellton Eggstravaganza 12
Buellton Eggstravaganza 13
Buellton Eggstravaganza 14
Buellton Eggstravaganza 15
Buellton Eggstravaganza 16
