Delta High School students visited Center for Employment Training
Delta High School students tour the Center for Employment Training.

Delta High School students learned about multiple certificate programs that could help them get a job in the Santa Maria Valley during a tour of the Center for Employment Training this week.

They also took a close look at the classrooms and hands-on labs for Medical Assistant, Business Office Administration, and Green Building Construction.

“I like that CET gives grants to a family member of field workers,’’ said Joana Sanchez, a senior. “CET also offers help with tutoring and filling out applications. Once you register, you can start the next day.’’

“I liked that their classes include a holistic approach,’’ said Arisbehd Vargas, a senior. “They help you learn interview skills, how to budget, public speaking, and how to dress for a job.’’

The trip was chaperoned by Sonia Galvez, science teacher and Jami Lopez, career center technician.

