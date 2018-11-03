Delta High School students visited Center for Employment Training

Delta High School students learned about multiple certificate programs that could help them get a job in the Santa Maria Valley during a tour of the Center for Employment Training this week.
They also took a close look at the classrooms and hands-on labs for Medical Assistant, Business Office Administration, and Green Building Construction.
“I like that CET gives grants to a family member of field workers,’’ said Joana Sanchez, a senior. “CET also offers help with tutoring and filling out applications. Once you register, you can start the next day.’’
“I liked that their classes include a holistic approach,’’ said Arisbehd Vargas, a senior. “They help you learn interview skills, how to budget, public speaking, and how to dress for a job.’’
The trip was chaperoned by Sonia Galvez, science teacher and Jami Lopez, career center technician.