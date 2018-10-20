Delta High School kicked off Pink Week recently with a pie-throwing fundraiser in support of the fight against breast cancer. For $1, students were able to buy a whipped cream pie and throw it at their favorite teachers.
“The best thing about Pink Week is that it brought everybody together. It was not just a competition. It was an effort as a school to help and support breast cancer while having a good time,” said student David Mercado.
The high school leadership class organized schoolwide activities to raise money and bring awareness to the disease.
“We were supporting the fighters, admiring the survivors, honoring the taken and never ever giving up hope,” said student Lissette Pulido.
Throughout the campaign, students supported Pink Week by wearing pink every day and buying pink ribbons. The winning advisement class with the most pink represented throughout the week won pink donuts and “pinked” their advisement teachers with color-run powder.
“I liked how “Pink Week” wasn’t just one day. It made it relevant and more students participated throughout the week,” said student Victor Bucio.
The school raised $160 toward the fight against breast cancer, according to Delta math teacher Jenna Dee.