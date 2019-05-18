Cuyama Valley Elementary School is joining hundreds of schools across the country who are making a difference by educating children about health, wellness,farming, and sustainability with an outdoor classroom.
The outdoor classroom provides students from Head Start to eighth grade an opportunity to grow plants, while learning gardening, soil, ecosystems, and nutrition.
The benefits of school gardens include:
• Encouraging healthy eating
• Teaching students the importance of farming and where our food comes from
• Connecting children to their environment
• Promoting physical activity, and preventing obesity
In order to provide the children of Cuyama Valley with a school garden. we need your support and help.
There are many ways a person can help. You can donate any sum of money to the School Garden Fund, at Cuyama Valley Elementary School, which goes directly to funding our garden. You can also help by donating garden tools and supplies of any kind. We also have a garden wish list.
Also, we would love to have local farmers and residents with expertise to come to our school and teach students about our valley, the foods that are grown, or raised here.
A few people including school staff, are currently working on some fundraisers which include a recycling drive, which started in February and runs through June 7. There was also tamale sale, and a plant sale by the students at the annual Cuyama Valley Car Show.
The 4-H has joined up to help the school garden recycling drive. The 4-H gets a community service credit in their record book which helps when applying for college.
A huge thank you to U.A. Local 114 for supporting out recycling drive. Also thank you to all the people who have donated, supported, or volunteered towards the school garden.
Cuyama Valley Elementary School is located in Cuyama, about an hour east of Santa Maria.
For further information please contact Nicole Furstenfeld at Cuyama Valley Elementary School, 661-766-2642.