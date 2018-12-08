Crowds gathered Saturday night for the "Light the World — Community Celebration of the Nativity," which was hosted by Santa Maria Chamber CEO Glenn Morris.
A second presentation will be held Sunday hosted by Santa Barbara County 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 908 Sierra Madre Ave., south of Hancock College.
More than 100 crèches are on display from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The celebration begins at 7 p.m.
Participants include the Central Coast Chordsmen, Coastal Voices, Orcutt Academy High School Choir, Righetti High School Madrigals Choir, St. Andrews United Methodist Church Bell Choir, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Santa Maria Stake Combined Choir & Friends.
On Sunday, Leslie Sullivan will be the organist; John Chamberlain will be the chorister. Scott Davis of the St. Andrew United Methodist Church will direct The Bells of St. Andrew, Matthew Ringer will direct the Righetti High School Madrigals, and Margaret Nelson will direct Coastal Voices accompanied by Julean James.
The Community Celebration of the Nativity Combined Choir and Friends will perform with Chamberlain and Juliann Hemphill directing, Sullivan on piano and Ted Isaacson on violin and organ. Zach James will give the benediction. Chamberlain will direct "Hallelujah."
After the concert, which includes about 50 minutes of music, refreshments will be served and attendees are invited to view the crèches. Admission is free. For further information, contact Darren Hulstine at 805-878-0633 or dhulstine@gmail.com.