Janet Silveria, President and Chief Executive Officer of Community Bank of Santa Maria, has announced the addition of Randy Kammerer as Vice President/Commercial Lender for the bank.
Kammerer was born and raised in Lodi California, attended Fresno State and achieved a degree in business administration. He obtained a post graduate level banking degree at the University of Washington. Kammerer started his banking career in 1993 and has over 25 years of banking experience as a loan officer and credit administrator.
Kammerer has worked mainly for community banks throughout his career. He has a strong sense of giving back for which community banks allow and value. Kammerer was very involved in Habitat for Humanity Fresno County for over 10 years, serving both on the board and as a volunteer. In addition, he has served on the PTA for his children’s school and the local Little League Baseball board. He is eager to be more involved in the Santa Maria Valley in the coming years.
“I am very happy to join the Community Bank of Santa Maria family. The employees and the customers are amazing and have such a strong sense of community which is refreshing. We are truly a family and I have a strong appreciation for the Santa Maria style of banking,” Kammerer said.
Community Bank of Santa Maria is the only bank headquartered in Santa Maria. The bank opened for business in March 2001 and employs a staff of 54 in two branch locations and its administrative office. Learn more at yourcbsm.com. The bank’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CYSM.