SANTA MARIA TIMES STAFF REPORT
CoastHills Credit Union’s fourth annual employee Chili Challenge featured a new twist this year, and it resulted in the largest amount of charitable donations in the event’s history.
As in years past, CoastHills President/CEO Paul Cook pledged $100 in donations from the credit union for each pot of chili the employees entered into the contest. This year, the winners of the chili cookoff themselves decided which worthy local cause would get the sponsorship money.
In response to the format change, CoastHills staff whipped up a record 24 pots of chili. To top it all off, employees wanting to taste all of the entries combined to donate $200 to do so. The event totaled a record $2,600.
“Our employees identify so strongly with the Credit Union’s giving culture,” Cook said. “It’s wonderful to help make a difference for the causes that matter the most to them — all while having a great time at a truly unique work event.”
The Chili Challenge was broken up into two regions, one hosted at the CoastHills corporate headquarters in Vandenberg Village and the other at the Credit Union’s San Luis Obispo branch. There were 15 pots of chili at the HQ and nine in SLO.
Social Media Officer Joshua D. Scroggin’s turkey chili won the day in Vandenberg Village, and he chose to donate $1,700 worth of winnings to Leadership Santa Maria Valley’s 2019 class project, the Legacy Trail and community garden in Santa Maria.
Along with a separate $500 donation from the Credit Union’s Community Action Sponsorship program, CoastHills’ overall commitment to the Leadership class’s burgeoning open space on Carmen Lane stands at $2,200. And the Credit Union also poured in additional support for Day of Hope as well.
Alex Vasquez, a Member Services Officer at the Nipomo branch, won in San Luis Obispo and donated $900 to the Marian Foundation’s Day of Hope, a fundraiser supporting Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria.