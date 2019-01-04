Try 1 month for 99¢
Toys for Tots receive $25,000 from Chumash

From left, Veronica Sandoval, administrator for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, presents a $25,000 check to 1st Sgt. Soledad Kennedy, the Marine Corps League 1340 Toys for Tots Coordinator for Santa Barbara County, and Vice Commander Dan Cadena on Friday night.  

Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians raised $25,000 at its 14th annual Toys for Tots benefit concert Dec. 14. 

The funds go to the Central Coast Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign, which serves families in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties through partnerships with local agencies.

“This was our 15th Toys for Tots benefit concert, and we’re proud of the funds these shows have raised for children in need,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “This campaign not only supports our community partners, which do such great work throughout the county, but it also makes the holiday season a little brighter for a child who wants a toy for Christmas.”

The Chumash have donated more than $20 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s longstanding tradition of giving. To find out more about the Chumash foundation and its giving programs, visit www.santaynezchumash.org.

