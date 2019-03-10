CCSPCA Pets of the Week -- Max and Gigi

Max and Gigi are a beautiful brother and sister pair of German shepherds.
They get along very well, and it would be great if they could stay together. Max, the sable, is the calm one; and Gigi, the traditional black and tan is more active. Together they are perfect!
Contact us today to see how you can go about meeting these two sweethearts.
The CCSPCA regularly updates its website with currently adoptable pets.
For the quickest response to adopt puppies, send an email to centralcoastspca@yahoo.com.
For general information, call 805-937-1766 and leave a message.