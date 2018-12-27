Our newest rescue has lost a lot of weight recently and needs immediate help! Diagnosed with a liver issue, sweet little Tinkerbelle will need liver shunt surgery as soon as we can raise the funds. UC Davis has prepared a special nutrient powder mix for her, and we have combined the powder with a specialized diet to allow her small body to absorb nutrients and gain weight, but only surgery will allow her a normal life. Tinkerbelle is only 4 months old and we feel she deserves a chance to live and find a loving home. Please consider a donation to help this tiny puppy. Donations can be made on our website through PayPal: www.centralcoastspca.org or mailed to PO Box 2952, Orcutt, CA 93457.
The CCSPCA regularly updates its website at www.centralcoastspca.org with currently adoptable pets and event information. For the quickest response to adopt Tinkerbelle, or for more information please send an email to centralcoastspca@yahoo.com. For general information, please leave message at 805-937-1766.